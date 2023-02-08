"Waiting for his turn" - Roman Reigns' relative wants 30-year-old Anoa'i family member to join The Bloodline

Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline is arguably one of the most dominant factions in WWE. The Tribal Chief's family member Samu hopes that his son, Lance Anoa'i, can also join his relatives down the line.

While the 30-year-old has competed inside the WWE ring on three occasions, he has never been offered a contract by the company. His last match for the Stamford-based promotion came in 2019, where he faced off against Shane McMahon in a quick bout.

During his recent appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Samu spoke about the success of The Bloodline. The wrestling veteran added that he would love to see his son join forces with Roman Reigns and co.

"I'm just proud to be able to watch these kids do their thing," Samu said. "I'm hoping one day they'll smarten up and put my son in there too, Lance. He's been busting his ass, he's been in the ring since he was five years old. Everyone's got their turn. He's still in the shadows, waiting for his turn." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle The flowers on the lei represent the members of the Bloodline. When attached to the vine (or the family itself), the flowers stay fresh, vibrant, alive. When removed from the vine ... The flowers on the lei represent the members of the Bloodline. When attached to the vine (or the family itself), the flowers stay fresh, vibrant, alive. When removed from the vine ... https://t.co/ZgQ73sxGyX

Roman Reigns is currently dealing with dissension within The Bloodline

The Bloodline has been one of the hottest acts in WWE over the last two years. The addition of Sami Zayn to the group added a new dimension to the storyline. However, Zayn's association with the stable ended at the recently concluded Royal Rumble premium live event.

The former NXT Champion was asked by Roman Reigns to attack his former best friend with a chair. However, Zayn decided to turn on The Tribal Chief which led to a brutal attack from the villainous faction.

This also resulted in Jey Uso walking out on his family as he did not support the group's assault on Sami. Jey later sent a message hinting that he's out of The Bloodline and has not been seen on WWE programming ever since.

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle. The duo will face off for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.

