"Joe was the man everywhere" - Top NXT Superstar says he would love to face Samoa Joe

NXT UK Champion WALTER showered praise on Samoa Joe, stating he was the man everywhere he wrestled. The Ring General also revealed he would love to face Joe one day.

The Samoan Submission Machine is one of the biggest names in the pro-wrestling industry. He has held the top title at almost every promotion that he has been a part of and has been a torch-bearer for big men across the industry.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of Talksport, WALTER echoed similar sentiments and heaped praise on Samoa Joe. He added that it would be his pleasure to have a match with him.

“I’d love to wrestle Joe. We kind of filled the same spot, just in different generations. I think that makes it interesting. When I was growing up and I was watching wrestling and started to look out for other wrestling to study and stuff like that, Joe was the man everywhere. He had the great match with [Kenta] Kobashi that I watched 10 times or something like that – I loved it. Joe did so much great stuff in wrestling, it would be my pleasure, obviously,” said WALTER.

Samoa Joe will feature in a stacked card at NXT TakeOver 36

In April of this year, Samoa Joe was released by WWE as part of budget cuts but was soon brought back to NXT as an enforcer to William Regal. He later entered into a feud with NXT Champion Karrion Kross and is set to make his in-ring return challenging him for the title at TakeOver 36.

Elsewhere on the card, WALTER will be defending his NXT UK Championship against Ilja Dragunov. Further in the interview, the Ring General had some kind words for his opponent.

“Ilja is maybe my biggest rival over the past few years. He follows me everywhere [laughs]. Ilja and I come from the same place in regards to wrestling in Germany and we have a similar mentality about how wrestling should be. Also, our wrestling style in Germany was always very physical and very intense. I’m glad I get to introduce my kind of wrestling to a big audience now, especially as the representative of NXT UK or European wrestling in general,” said WALTER.

Do you think Samoa Joe will capture his third NXT championship? Do you want to see a dream match between WALTER and Joe? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Edited by Alan John