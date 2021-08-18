NXT TakeOver 36 - Ranking the buildup to every match

With fan interest and morale towards the program in flux, NXT TakeOver 36 comes at a very interesting time for the black-and-gold brand. There have been many rumors and backstage changes ongoing for NXT after the latest batch of releases. That being said, the program has put together quite a compelling card that features rivalries coming to a head with titles on the line.

NXT TakeOver 36 is headlined by a returning legend of the brand. It also might mark the end of the run of an all-time great NXT Champion. The NXT UK Champion comes to the United States to blow off a rematch ten months in the making.

Plus, two former friends will be fighting for the NXT Women's Championship, and a rematch from the last TakeOver will have higher stakes this time around.

Five days until all hell breaks loose….



…until no one can stand between them.



In five days .. #WWENXT TAKES OVER!!!! #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/beUCiCV4fR — Triple H (@TripleH) August 18, 2021

It will be a jam-packed weekend with WWE Summerslam taking place on Saturday before this very event. There will be plenty debate following this weekend about which show was better, with a lot of that coming down to how the buildup has been for both. In this article, let's rank the buildup for every match at NXT TakeOver 36.

#5 LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes for the Million Dollar Championship. If Knight wins, Ted Dibiase will be his butler (NXT TakeOver 36)

Heading into NXT TakeOver 36, Cameron Grimes has had to serve as a personal butler for LA Knight following his loss to the Million Dollar Champion at the Great American Bash. Knight has been a thorn in Grimes's side since he beat the fan-favorite in a Ladder Match for the title back at TakeOver: In Your House.

The two men were battling for the affection of the Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase ahead of In Your House. Dibiase reintroduced the Million Dollar Championship as a representation of his legacy being passed on to one of these young superstars. But LA Knight turned on Dibiase and beat down the legend following his win.

The past few weeks have seen Knight mistreat Grimes, who has gained sympathy for being a man of his word and following the stipulation of their last contest. But it seems like the right time for Grimes to finally get a win over Knight at NXT TakeOver 36. Many of the matches on this card have long buildups like this, but the comedic nature of this feud is why it ranks lowest.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Colin Tessier