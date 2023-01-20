Create

"Want to see this match at Mania" - Twitter reacts to 35-year-old top WWE star wanting a match with Brock Lesnar 

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jan 20, 2023 09:10 PM IST
Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar's last WWE match was at Crown Jewel 2022

The wrestling world on social media has let their opinions known to Brock Lesnar being called out by a top WWE Superstar.

During a recent interview on the Battleground podcast, Gunther expressed his interest in a potential match with The Beast Incarnate at some point down the road.

Fans on Twitter went wild with the possibility of the insane match-up, with some demanding a showdown between the two men at this year's WrestleMania 39.

Check out the fan reactions to the idea of Gunther vs. Lesnar below:

@WrestlingWCC Gunther eliminates Brock off the distraction from Lashley. Lashley and Lesnar end their feud at Elimination Chamber. On to Gunther he goes.
@TexMex42066 @WrestlingWCC @WWE @TripleH Actually the match is being rumored for Wrestlemania so you might want to hold off on your criticism, Hunter is much more likely to book great matches than Vince ever was
@WrestlingWCC Yeah brock won’t be doing a match for anything less than the undisputed title. So the guy will be disappointed
@WrestlingWCC You should have given this statement a decade ago @Gunther_AUT Of course he was the best. And always be the best
@WrestlingWCC The way it would be a banger after banger after banger after banger.
@WrestlingWCC Point is Lensar have never been a Intercontiental Champion before but Gunther should defend the IC Title against Lensar at #WrestleMania
@WrestlingWCC Ight now …. All them chops to the chest Brock gone forget this WWE n go in his MMA bag 😭
@WrestlingWCC Brock has done a fair amount of favors as of late. If HHH gives him a big enough bag, I think he takes the L.
@WrestlingWCC Mania 39 https://t.co/c6egyG4vCX
@WrestlingWCC I want to see this match at Mania
@WrestlingWCC That would be a great match

Bollywood star Sharman Joshi expressed his interest in starring in a movie with WWE star Gunther

Popular actor Sharman Joshi has expressed his interest in starring in a movie with WWE star Gunther.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Joshi stated that Gunther's fan following would definitely boost his movie. The renowned Bollywood star is also a big fan of the 35-year-old. He said:

"Gunther only. With his fan following and all, it'll help my movie. Plus, the fact that I'm his fan serves all purposes,"

Joshi further explained how Gunther, being the reigning Intercontinental Champion, helped him establish himself as a top star in the company. He added:

"The fact that he's the reigning champion (Intercontinental) right now. He got what it takes, obviously."
Gunther would love a match with Brock Lesnar 💯 https://t.co/Ks5ecrYjxb

Gunther is currently on the back of a very successful 2022. He defended the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus in an instant classic at Clash at the Castle.

The Austrian star's latest defense of the Intercontinental Championship saw him beat Braun Strowman on SmackDown. He has also beaten the likes of Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and other top names in recent months.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar's last match was against Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen if The Beast Incarnate will return for this year's WrestleMania 39.

Would you like to see Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

