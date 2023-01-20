"Want to see this match at Mania" - Twitter reacts to 35-year-old top WWE star wanting a match with Brock Lesnar 

The wrestling world on social media has let their opinions known to Brock Lesnar being called out by a top WWE Superstar.

During a recent interview on the Battleground podcast, Gunther expressed his interest in a potential match with The Beast Incarnate at some point down the road.

Fans on Twitter went wild with the possibility of the insane match-up, with some demanding a showdown between the two men at this year's WrestleMania 39.

Check out the fan reactions to the idea of Gunther vs. Lesnar below:

Bollywood star Sharman Joshi expressed his interest in starring in a movie with WWE star Gunther

Popular actor Sharman Joshi has expressed his interest in starring in a movie with WWE star Gunther.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Joshi stated that Gunther's fan following would definitely boost his movie. The renowned Bollywood star is also a big fan of the 35-year-old. He said:

"Gunther only. With his fan following and all, it'll help my movie. Plus, the fact that I'm his fan serves all purposes,"

Joshi further explained how Gunther, being the reigning Intercontinental Champion, helped him establish himself as a top star in the company. He added:

"The fact that he's the reigning champion (Intercontinental) right now. He got what it takes, obviously."

Gunther is currently on the back of a very successful 2022. He defended the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus in an instant classic at Clash at the Castle.

The Austrian star's latest defense of the Intercontinental Championship saw him beat Braun Strowman on SmackDown. He has also beaten the likes of Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and other top names in recent months.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar's last match was against Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen if The Beast Incarnate will return for this year's WrestleMania 39.

