"Was I missed?"- Absent WWE Superstar Sheamus sends out intriguing message to fans following Royal Rumble 2024

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sheamus took to social media to ask a quirky question to his fans post Royal Rumble 2024.

Sheamus has been out of action for the last few months. His last match was on the August 18 episode of the blue brand, where he was defeated by Edge in Toronto, which was also The Rated-R Superstar's last match in WWE.

The Celtic Warrior wasn't a part of this year's Royal Rumble, and after the premium live event, he took to social media to send out a message for his fans. In the tweet, Sheamus asked his fans whether he was missed at the event or not.

From the comment section, it also seemed that his admirers did miss his presence and were waiting for his return.

"was i missed?" wrote The Celtic Warrior.

Sheamus opens up about WWE legend John Cena's thought process towards him

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Sheamus recently opened up about John Cena's take on him being a believable foe.

In an exclusive interview with Virgin Media Sports Stories, The Celtic Warrior asserted that Cena felt he could fit into the role of a foe for him. Sheamus also added that is what The Cenation Leader needed at that time: a great adversary.

He detailed:

"Cena had a lot to do with it. Cena had a lot to do with what happened that day. It was like, 'This is someone I can do business with. This is someone I can go around and is a believable foe,' which is what John needed. What every good hero needs is a good villain. He saw that with me too, people did not like me. People hated me. I was so different compared to everybody in there. Long hair, short hair, super tan, tattoos. I was a different mix and he saw he could do something good with me."

It will be interesting to see when Sheamus makes a return to in-ring action.

