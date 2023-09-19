"Was sucking some wind"- Former champion claims The Rock was in bad ring condition in WWE

The Rock returned triumphantly to WWE television last Friday night on SmackDown. The former world champion received a thunderous ovation from the crowd in the arena. A former United States and Tag Team Champion has spoken about his experience working with the attitude era star.

Rhyno is an ECW legend who debuted on WWE television in 2001. Recently, the Canadian superstar appeared on “The Kurt Angle Show” and reminisced about his experience working with legends like Angle and The Rock early on in his WWE career.

The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion spoke about learning from the people around him and recounted working with The Brahma Bull after he had starred as The Scorpion King in the movie "The Mummy Returns."

You can read his full comments below:

“He was supposed to wrestle with Booker, but Booker had fluid in his knee, and he had to have it drained. So they go, 'Rhyno, you’re gonna work with Rock.' And this is his first match back. It was a live event, and my ring cardio was great. We were up last, and the match probably went about 10-12 minutes, but The Rock was sucking some wind cause of ring condition, but it only took him a couple of weeks because we worked a couple of times throughout that month, and his ring cardio was back,” Said Rhyno. (3:06-3:45)

You can watch the entire clip below-

Rhyno was last seen on WWE television on the December 31, 2018, episode of RAW when he and Heath Slater lost to the Singh Brothers and Jinder Mahal. The star is fondly remembered for his time in both ECW and WWE.

The possible reason for The Rock returning on WWE Smackdown

The Rock’s return to the company was a surprise to everyone. The secret was kept very well by all involved. The Denver crowd showed their appreciation for the return.

Once the excitement settled, people started analyzing the timing of the People’s Champion’s return. Most fans expect that he will go on to face Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 40.

Fans have been speculating what's next for The Rock

Even though he has a clear storyline with Roman, it is no guarantee that that’s the company’s plan. Fans have speculated about the implication of the massive return, with many still not sure a full-time stint will follow. It will be exciting to see whenever we get to see The Brahma Bull back on our screens.

