"Was that a tap?" - Wrestling world questions potential botch in Bloodline member's match on WWE RAW

The Bloodline invaded WWE RAW this week, and after taking out several stars backstage, Sami Zayn was attacked by AJ Styles on the entrance ramp.

This led to the match being made official by Adam Pearce between the two men. The match was won by Zayn after Solo Sikoa involved himself and was able to attack Styles behind the referee's back, but should the match have ended sooner?

Many members of the WWE Universe took to Twitter to point out that Sami Zayn appears to be tapping out when he is locked in the Calf Crusher by Styles. He hit the canvas before moving over to tap his own hand several times.

Legally, a tap can take place on the mat or on any part of the body if the wrestler is unable to reach the canvas at the time. It could be argued that Sami Zayn didn't make full contact with his own hand, but since the office is in front of him, he appears to have made the call.

WWE uploaded a video of the match containing the botch, which has led to several fans reacting and stating that it appears to have been the finish.

The Bloodline were on WWE RAW to send a message to Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns kicked off this week's episode of WWE RAW by sending in his dawgs to get some revenge on Kevin Owens ahead of their match.

This led to several stars, including Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and Dolph Ziggler, all being taken out backstage. Kevin Owens found The Bloodline later that night and was able to defeat The Usos in the main event as he teamed up with Seth Rollins.

Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn also made themselves part of the match, but Owens was still able to take the momentum into next week's match alongside John Cena.

Do you think Sami Zayn tapped on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

