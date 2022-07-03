"It wasn't a chair" - Becky Lynch responds to recent claim made by absent WWE Superstar

Becky Lynch has responded to fellow WWE Superstar Bayley's claim as part of their recent back and forth on Twitter. The exchange began when Bayley revealed that she was backing Liv Morgan to win the annual Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Lynch responded by telling Bayley that they were no longer friends as well as noting that she once hit her with a chair. The former Women's Champion then claimed that Lynch said they were "friends" with a video of Lynch attacking Bayley a few years ago.

This led to Becky then responding to make it clear that when she turned on Bayley she didn't need to use a chair as a weapon.

It's unclear if these two women are building something ahead of Bayley's return since the former Champion was a heel when she was injured back in July 2021.

Bayley is reportedly nearing a WWE return following an ACL injury

Bayley has been out of action since July 2021 when she suffered a torn ACL in the build-up to her match against Bianca Belair at last year's Money in the Bank. The duo were set to collide in an "I Quit" match but Bayley's injury forced this to be canceled.

Bayley has since undergone surgery and has been rehabbing the injury although teasing a return in recent months.

According to a report by Fighful Select, Bayley is now nearing her WWE return date, but the report did note that the former Tag Team Champion wasn't in Las Vegas at the time it was sent out.

Bayley could be a late arrival to the show or she could make her return on Monday Night RAW next week and step into a feud with Becky Lynch, following this back and forth online.

