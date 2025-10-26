[WATCH] WWE shares cryptic video of a mystery superstar; return teased

WWE has shared a cryptic video of a mysterious man. The identity of the star wasn't revealed in the video, but fans are speculating that the mystery man could be a returning Gunther.The Ring General has been absent from WWE television since his loss to CM Punk at SummerSlam. He lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Punk, who, within minutes, dropped it to Seth Rollins after he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.On X, WWE shared a video teasing the potential return of a superstar. It hasn't been confirmed if the man shown in the video is Gunther.Check out the video below.Teddy Long thinks that Gunther is the most believable star on the WWE rosterTeddy Long believes that Gunther is the most believable star on the roster. The veteran praised The Ring General for his presence every time he walked out to the ring.On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long said:&quot;Maybe that's why, but the thing about Gunther, and always, and I learned this from this, Gunther is believable. Okay. That's all. When you see him come out of that curtain or wherever, you know that he is going down to fight.&quot;Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. However, he regained the title by dethroning Jey on the June 9 episode of Monday Night RAW.On the June 16th episode of Monday Night RAW, he was confronted by Goldberg, leading to a match between them at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. At the show, Gunther defeated Da Man to retain the World Heavyweight Championship, in what also turned out to be the legend's retirement match.The Ring General's second reign ended after 54 days, before it was confirmed that he would be out of action with multiple injuries. Now, it remains to be seen if the mystery man in the video is indeed Gunther or someone else.