[WATCH] 17-time-champion celebrates like LA Knight after first singles win in three years

WWE has shared a video of RAW Superstar Akira Tozawa celebrating backstage after winning his first singles match on television in three years, and he borrowed LA Knight's style.

Tozawa had a memorable run with the Cruiserweight Championship and extensive reigns with now retired 24/7 Title. However, he was mostly seen as a comedic element on RAW until his recent match against 2-time Grand Slam Champion The Miz.

The A-Lister is currently in a feud with LA Knight, labeling the latter as a cheap knock-off version of himself. He also cost Knight a potential title opportunity on SmackDown this week. The Miz said he would face someone "bigger and stronger than anyone Knight has ever defeated in WWE" and announced Akira Tozawa as his opponent.

Knight soon made his presence known during the bout as he joined the commentary team, putting Miz on notice. Ultimately, the latter lost his battle against Tozawa following a clean roll-up pinfall. This marked the latter's first win in three years on RAW.

WWE shared a video of Akira Tozawa's celebration backstage after the contest, where he was asked how he felt. The 17-time champion was excited about pinning The Miz and celebrated using Knight's iconic catchphrase, "Yeah."

The SmackDown Superstar soon walked in behind him and said Tozawa was rightfully excited before both yelled 'Yeah' at each other. The video received a lot of love from the WWE Universe, who shared Tozawa's excitement.

LA Knight comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 40

LA Knight is confident in his growth as one of the most popular superstars on the WWE roster. He admitted that the crowd got behind him when he didn't have an extra push backstage regarding booking. Knight was recently asked about his status for WrestleMania 40 during his recent appearance on Breakfast Television, and he broke character to respond.

Knight said he would be surprised if he was not booked for the show but admitted to the biggest wrestling showcase of the year being a long time away. He also noted that other people would be disappointed too if he missed WrestleMania.

