[WATCH] 27-year-old WWE Superstar viciously attacked in a corner store

Sometimes wrestling can be taken outside the squared circle, as seen in the latest episode of WWE NXT. Tonight on the show, former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez viciously took out her latest rival, Blair Davenport, in a corner store.

Perez and Davenport have been at each other since the latter returned to the Stamford-based promotion after 269 days. The 27-year-old's return was build-up as a mystery assailant who attacked several NXT female stars.

Last week on the developmental brand, The Prodigy and Davenport met each other in a virtual interview. Blair kept mocking the former WWE NXT Women's Champion, and the war of words resulted in a Weapons Wild match at the Great American Bash show.

The latest edition of NXT saw Roxanne Perez taking the fight outside the arena. She ruthlessly assaulted Blair Davenport in a corner store by sending her through dining chairs and tables.

Check out the video below:

The footage was recorded by a person in the store and caught in security cameras. WWE's third brand would be showing exclusive footage of Roxy blindsiding her Great American Bash opponent on television.

What did you think of Roxanne Perez attacking Blair Davenport ahead of the match? Sound off in the comment section below.

