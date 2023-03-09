[Watch] 28-year-old reduced to tears after Lita and Beth Phoenix offer some kind words

Many women in the WWE locker room greatly respect the opinion of Beth Phoenix and Lita.

Advice and support from a WWE Hall of Famer can mean the world to modern-day performers such as Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

Liv Morgan and Lita were guests on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. While the Extreme Diva praised Morgan, the Bump crew also played them a video of Beth Phoenix praising Liv's heart on an earlier episode, Morgan got visibly emotional by their words and gave a heartfelt response.

"I'm so happy and I'm so grateful that she [Beth Phoenix] chose me. It makes me like emotional a little bit just like hearing from both of you guys just because I do love this so much," Liv Morgan said. "So it's kind of not that I need the validation but to kind of just feel validated by these women that I like love. It just means a lot to me. So thank you very much."

Could Beth Phoenix make a run at Lita and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles?

While Beth Phoenix and Natalya dominated the WWE women's division for quite a period of time as the Divas of Doom, there were no tag team titles for the women during that era.

Now with a set of tag team titles being prominently featured on WWE programming for the women's division, Lita is hopeful she can help take the titles to even greater heights.

"I mean, here we are, I'm doing it," Lita said. "But I will say that since these tag titles have been introduced, I'd love to see the possibilities with them. And for whatever reason, there's been some like stutter stepping along the way. I would love to continue and help elevate these and fight anyone that wants to, because there's so many talented women to see partnerships between them. Like I would love to see the tag division flourish."

Could this see someone like Beth Phoenix returning on a more full-time basis? We aren't willing to rule anything out based on her performance at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

WWE @WWE



#WWETheBump Is there anything else that @AmyDumas would like to accomplish in WWE? Is there anything else that @AmyDumas would like to accomplish in WWE? 👀#WWETheBump https://t.co/l72qMVS978

What do you make of Liv Morgan's comments? Do you think she has proven herself among the elite of WWE's women's division over the past year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WWE's The Bump with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : Can Becky Lynch and Lita help raise the stock of the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles? Yes No 0 votes