[Watch] 28-year-old star celebrates Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 39 win in viral video

Indian cricketer Venkatesh Iyer was clearly overjoyed by Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 39 victory if a recent video is anything to go by.

The Tribal Chief headlined his third WrestleMania in a row, where he defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. While it was predicted that The American Nightmare would end the historic world title reign, things culminated on a genuinely shocking note, with Reigns retaining his gold.

The Bloodline got involved in the match, with Solo Sikoa laying down Cody with a brutal Samoan Spike, which allowed Roman Reigns to hit a Spear for the win.

While a majority of WWE fans were disappointed by the outcome, Venkatesh Iyer, who represents Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL, was among those who were happy with the result. KKR's official Twitter handle shared a video of Iyer in his hotel room, celebrating Reigns's win with his custom-made WWE Title.

Roman Reigns thinks nobody can dethrone him

In the press conference following WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns made some bold claims about his run with the Undisputed Universal Title. The Tribal Chief boasted about taking down every challenger who fans expected could dethrone him. He claimed that there was nobody on the roster who could stop him.

"Nobody can stop me. They thought it was Drew, they thought it was Sami, they thought it was Brock, thought it was Kevin, thought it was John. Thank god, you're here [talking to Heyman] cause I can't even remember them all," Reigns said.

While fans still think winning the Undisputed Title is Cody's destiny, it remains to be seen if any other challenger steps up to Reigns in the meantime.

