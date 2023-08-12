[WATCH] 29-year-old WWE star spotted using a walker in new video

A current WWE Superstar can be seen using a walker in a new video shared on Instagram.

Sonya Deville recently suffered a torn ACL and will be out of action indefinitely. Deville later confirmed the injury on her social media handles.

Deville has now shared an album on her official Instagram handle. She shared a video in which she can be seen using a walker. She also shared a picture with her partner Toni Cassano and thanked her for being with her while she heals from her injury.

"Rehab chronicles with my one and only @fit_tonicassano don’t know what I would do without this woman by my side. From making me laugh, to making sure I’m fed, to now literally helping me doing every single thing I can’t do on my own. You are the realest my Toni’s 🖤🙏," she wrote.

Sonya Deville recently won her first title in WWE

Deville and Chelsea Green defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on July 17 to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Unfortunately, Deville's injury has put her out of action, and Green is looking for a new partner with the "Chelsea's Got Talent" auditions.

Several big names have auditioned to become Green's partner, including R-Truth. Here's what he had to say:

"Hey, what’s up, Chelsea? I heard you were having an audition. I heard about that, girl. Pick me. I do a lot of stuff. I tell jokes, I dance, I rap, I sing, I play the harmonica, I play the piccolo, pickleball. I even kill spiders on occasion. Not all spiders, Charlotte’s Web was a good one. I’m working my way back to the ring and I need something to do. You already got the Women’s Tag Title. Let me be your partner until your partner comes back."

It remains to be seen how long it will take before Deville can make a WWE return. When she does, it would be interesting to see her reaction to Green holding auditions to replace her.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community wishes Sonya Deville a speedy recovery!

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee