[Watch] 35-year-old WWE Superstar in insane shape ahead of SmackDown

A WWE Superstar looks in insane shape ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

The name in question is Xia Li. After Becky Lynch became the WWE NXT Women's Championship, Xia Li asked her for a title match on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, that title match never happened, as The Man lost the championship to Lyra Valkyria.

In the meantime, Xia Li defeated Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in singles contests on WWE RAW in which she knocked both women out with her devastating Roundhouse Kick. She intended to do the same against Becky Lynch, as the two locked horns in a one-on-one match. The Chinese Superstar showed her impressive in-ring abilities. But, unfortunately, she could not defeat the Grand Slam Champion.

Xia Li recently took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself working out at a gym. The former NXT Superstar appears to be in insane shape while working her back out:

"Back day.💪🏽😈," Xia Li wrote.

Former wrestler Stevie Richards blasts WWE for horrible booking

Stevie Richards was not amused with the singles match between Xia Li and Candice LeRae that saw the Chinese wrestler knock the latter out. It ended the fight abruptly, and Li was declared the winner as Candice could not compete further.

On his Stevie Richards Wrestling Analysis YouTube channel, the former wrestler called the whole thing stupid as he referenced Randy Orton calling Kofi Kingston stupid during their match in 2010:

"What's the first thing this medical dude does? 'I'm gonna grab your head! I'm gonna twist it!' What the hell are you doing? [laughs] I hate to laugh. This is just so stupid. This is stupid. Oh my God. Like Randy Orton said to Kofi Kingston: stupid, stupid, stupid. But really, I mean, in all seriousness, what are we doing here?"

He further questioned the absence of Candice LeRae's husband, Johnny Gargano, after she was knocked out during the bout:

"Where in the world is he? Where is he? Why isn't he coming out? Why isn't he running out? Why didn't he stop the match? Why isn't he checking on his wife? And this guy here [WWE trainer], I would protect her from him because he's gonna do more damage than Xia Li did to Candice if he keeps giving her medical attention! It's so silly."

