[WATCH] 38-year-old WWE star attacked Dominik as Rey Mysterio looked on after RAW went off the air

Dominik Mysterio had a night to forget on RAW as he was outnumbered in the ring after the show went off the air and eventually took a Stunner from Kevin Owens.

Following an entertaining main event, several members of the WWE roster brawled before the cameras stopped rolling. The babyfaces celebrated with the fans after getting the better of their heel counterparts in an explosive show-closing angle. They gave the live crowd another reason to cheer loudly by targeting Dominik, arguably one of the most hated heels in the entire company.

Unfortunately for Dominik, he found himself in the middle of the ring, surrounded by Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle, and members of the LWO. While fans called for Rey Mysterio to attack his son, KO hit his finisher on Dominik before the young superstar rolled out of the ring.

Dominik's fellow Judgment Day stablemates carried him to the back as Rey Mysterio's music hit and the faces posed for the audience. As seen in the post-show footage below, the people who attended RAW at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, were in for a treat after the episode concluded:

What happened in the main event of this week's RAW?

WWE kicked off the latest Monday Night RAW edition with a fascinating segment that saw The Judgment Day and The Bloodline join forces.

The booking was to build towards the final match of the evening, which saw Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Riddle team up to face Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

While Zayn and Balor began the match, Dominik quickly entered the fray before Damian Priest got a little taste of the action. As expected, Rhea Ripley tried to interfere multiple times before the referee ejected her from the ringside area.

The finishing sequence had Finn Balor take the Stunner, a Helluva Kick, and Riddle's Floating Bro, giving the babyfaces a big win to close out the latest episode.

The Usos and Solo Sikoa hit the ring after the bout, leading to Rey Mysterio and his LWO faction coming out to level the playing field. In case you missed it, you can check out everything that happened in the action-packed post-match segment right here.

