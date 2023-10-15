[Watch] 40-year-old star single-handedly lays out Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at WWE live event

Roman Reigns' return to the WWE live circuit was a mixed night for him. While The Tribal Chief was able to retain his title against Sami Zayn, he and The Bloodline were laid out by LA Knight after the match.

LA Knight seems next in line for Reigns' title as he confronted The Bloodline leader on SmackDown. The Head of the Table drew blood on Friday as he attacked the 40-year-old after his victory over Solo Sikoa and laid him out with a Spear.

Roman Reigns was also in action on Saturday's Supershow in Kansas City, where he defeated Sami Zayn in the main event. The RAW star was attacked by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso after the match, but LA Knight came out to make the save. The Megastar then took out all three Bloodline members on his own, laying them all out with BFTs.

The whole sequence was posted by a fan present in the arena. Check it out below:

Sami Zayn then delivered a promo where he put over Knight in a huge way. The former NXT Champion stated that the moment belongs to the SmackDown star before chanting LA Knight's iconic 'YEAH' catchphrase.

Besides Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn, what else happened at the WWE Supershow in Kansas City?

The WWE Supershow in Kansas City, Missouri, was an extravagant affair as multiple champions put their titles on the line. The show also saw Roman Reigns make a rare appearance on the live circuit as he successfully defended his championship against Sami Zayn.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso also retained their Tag Team Titles against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. Dominik Mysterio was also able to keep the gold around his waist after defeating Ricochet in the NXT North American Championship match.

LA Knight himself was also in action in Kansas City. The Megastar took on Jimmy Uso in a singles match, but the bout ended in DQ after Solo Sikoa interfered.

Seth Rollins, Gunther, and IYO SKY also put their championships on the line. While Rollins and the Ring General were involved in singles matches against Shinsuke Nakamura and Chad Gable, respectively, SKY defended the title in a triple-threat match against Asuka and Charlotte Flair. All three champions walked out with gold around their waists.

