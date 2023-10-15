WWE SuperShow Results: Roman Reigns returns for third match at Live event in 2023, Triple H books more championship matches than Fastlane (Kansas City, MO, 10/14)

The latest WWE SuperShow at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City delivered an action-packed Live event featuring the biggest superstars in the company.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H booked a solid match card for the WWE SuperShow with six championships on the line, including both world titles. It is worth noting that the recently concluded Fastlane Premium Live Event only had five matches booked for the show, of which only three had gold involved.

The star-studded show's main event saw Roman Reigns back in action for the first time since his match against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. The Tribal Chief locked horns with former Honorary Uce Sami Zayn in a singles match where he defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This also marked Reigns' first match at a WWE SuperShow Live event in 84 days.

Reigns unleashed a vicious attack on Zayn, which prompted LA Knight to interfere. The Megastar jumped to The Master Strategist's rescue and saved him from the attack, following which the latter endorsed Knight amid loud cheers.

LA Knight was also in action when he took Jimmy Uso in a singles match earlier that night. Knight won the bout via disqualification following Solo Sikoa's interference.

The night's opening match saw Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The entertaining title contest ended with the champions retaining their gold against Imperium. Gunther bested Chad Gable yet again in a stellar Intercontinental Title match.

Dominik Mysterio defended his NXT North American Championship against Ricochet. IYO SKY defended her WWE Women's Championship in a triple-threat match against Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

Seth Rollins locked horns with Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight with his World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Their hard-hitting bout ended with The Architect retaining his gold.

And lastly, Carlito teamed up with LWO's Joaquin Wilde to take on The Street Profits and defeated the former tag team champions.

WWE SuperShow complete results and winners at the latest Live event

Below are the full results from the latest WWE SuperShow in Kansas City, courtesy of Sacnilk:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title: Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes (c) defeated Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci

Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes (c) defeated Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci NXT North American Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) defeated Ricochet

Dominik Mysterio (c) defeated Ricochet LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso by DQ after interference from Solo Sikoa

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) defeated Chad Gable

Gunther (c) defeated Chad Gable Street Fight for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

Seth Rollins (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura Carlito & Joaquin Wilde defeated The Street Profits

WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY (c) defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka

IYO SKY (c) defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Sami Zayn