Watch: 42-year-old WWE Hall of Famer shows off incredible physique ahead of SummerSlam

A 42-year-old WWE Hall of Famer appears to be in phenomenal shape ahead of SummerSlam.

The Judgment Day was involved in a bitter rivalry with Edge and Beth Phoenix that culminated in a mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber earlier this year in Canada.

The Rated-R Superstar and The Glamazon defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in the match. Phoenix and Ripley's rivalry got very personal following The Eradicator hitting her with a con-chair-to last year at Extreme Rules. However, the two stars never competed in a singles match on WWE television.

Phoenix shared a new video on Instagram showing off her physique. The Hall of Famer looks to be in incredible shape, as seen in the video below.

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley reveals she idolized Beth Phoenix growing up

Despite their differences on WWE television, Rhea Ripley has disclosed that she looked up to Beth Phoenix when she was younger.

The 26-year-old has taken over the RAW Women's Division as the reigning Women's World Champion. She does not have a match scheduled for SummerSlam but is involved in a storyline with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the red brand.

During an interview with Sport Bible, the Women's World Champion stated that she idolized Beth Phoenix growing up because she had muscle and stood out from the rest.

"She [Beth Phoenix] is one of the main women that I idolized growing up in the WWE just because she looked different, she had muscle, she stood out as this really really strong force. I remember seeing her get crap for the way that she looked and I hated that and it reminded me of people picking on me for the way I looked," said Ripley.

The Judgment Day member continued:

"But seeing her go out there and not care about anything and just be herself – I idolized that. So to be able to step into the ring with her and even just go face to face and just have these two beefy girls looking at each other, ready to kill, I live for those moments right there." [H/T SportBible]

Beth Phoenix would be a viable challenger to Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship on WWE RAW. Only time will tell if the veteran decides to return to the company down the line.

