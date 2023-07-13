[Watch] 52-year-old celebrity blends Sami Zayn action figure, swears on live TV

Actor, comedian, and part-time wrestler Johnny Knoxville swore on live TV after trying to destroy Sami Zayn's action figure in a blender.

Knoxville and Zayn had a lot of history together during their feud that culminated at WrestleMania 38. The two faced off in an Anything Goes match, wherein the Jackass star got the win with some help from members of his famous stunt crew.

On the July 12th episode of WWE's The Bump, Knoxville was one of the guests to celebrate Zayn's 39th birthday. As a gift to his rival, the 52-year-old celebrity tried to put a Sami Zayn action figure in a blender to crush it.

However, the blender malfunctioned, and Knoxville was so frustrated that he said "sh*t" during the broadcast. Host Kayla Braxton had no choice but to laugh while guest Grayson Waller was in splits.

Here's the video of Knoxville's mishaps:

The fun didn't stop there as Knoxville wrestled the Sami action figure. He smashed the blender before hitting an elbow drop on the toy. He also threw it hard to the ground, but it bounced back and hit him in the head.

WrestleMania 38 bout with Johnny Knoxville is one of Sami Zayn's favorite matches ever

A lot of people praised the Anything Goes match between Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38. It might not have been a wrestling clinic, but it was one of the most entertaining matches in the show's history.

In an interview with WWE Deutschland's Die Woche (h/t Wrestling Inc.), Zayn explained why the match with Knoxville is one of his absolute favorites.

"It's one of my favorite matches ever," Zayn said. "I don't think a lot of people understand the little things you have to do to make sure it flows so well with someone who's never done this. So I take a lot of pride in that side of it. ... I put it up there with some of my best matches ever, but for different reasons."

After his feud with Knoxville, Zayn got involved with The Bloodline and extended one of the greatest stories WWE has ever told.

