[WATCH] 56-year-old WWE veteran jumping happily after Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

In a piece of footage shot by a fan, WWE announcer Michael Cole was seen excitedly jumping when Roman Reigns got pinned at Money In The Bank 2023.

The Tribal Chief's 1294-day unpinned streak finally ended at Money In The Bank 2023. Reigns couldn't believe he had lost to The Usos and threw a temper tantrum outside the ring.

The thousands in attendance as well as the millions watching at home, also couldn't believe what had just happened. WWE announcer Michael Cole was ecstatic over Reigns finally being pinned. A fan captured a short clip of the 56-year-old's reaction to Jey Uso pinning Roman Reigns. You can view it below:

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Find someone who gets more excited about wrestling than Michael Cole. That man is having so much fun at work. Find someone who gets more excited about wrestling than Michael Cole. That man is having so much fun at work. https://t.co/yj93ma0Cyz

Roman Reigns will be on trial during the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown

Things are only getting worse for Reigns with each passing day. Shortly after defeating Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money In The Bank, The Usos posted the following message on Twitter:

The Usos @WWEUsos twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Roman Reigns has been WWE's most dominant act for the past three years. He certainly won't be happy to be put on trial by his own brothers, and the segment is bound to end in chaos. Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and rumor has it that he will defend the belt against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023.

The Bloodline will go down as one of the greatest stables in WWE history. There was a time not too long ago when the group was unstoppable. The faction's downfall began at Royal Rumble 2023, where Sami Zayn was kicked out of the group and mercilessly assaulted by Reigns and his allies. Today, the group only consists of Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman.

Judging by Michael Cole's reaction to Reigns' defeat, he will have a blast if The Tribal Chief ends up losing his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship somewhere down the line.

Were you as excited as Cole when Reigns got pinned?

