[WATCH] 6-time champion breaks into dance after tearing fan poster at WWE Road to WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Bayley is enjoying her current run as a heel, and fans are loving her ringside antics at house shows.

Damage CTRL was in action at the recent Road to WrestleMania live event in Trenton. They locked horns with Asuka, Candice LeRae, and Mia Yim in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

While the superstars were still making their entrance, Bayley spotted a sign she didn't like. She took the sign from the fan and showed it to LeRae and Mia Yim, who were near the ropes. Bayley then tore the poster into two pieces and threw it behind her.

Following that, the RAW Superstar broke into a tiny dance number as she made her way to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, jamming to Mia Yim's entrance.

You can watch the full video below:

While Damage CTRL fought well in an entertaining match, Asuka's team walked out of the show with the win.

Dakota Kai and SKY are still licking their wounds after losing the tag team championship to Becky Lynch and Lita on RAW last week.

WWE fans react to Bayley tearing fan poster at recent show

The video of Bayley's interaction with fans, as mentioned earlier, received a positive response on Twitter. The WWE Universe hailed the RAW Superstar for engaging with viewers at ringside.

Many noted that Bayley is evidently enjoying her villainous role and is slowly reverting to the level of comfort she showed before her unfortunate injury. Fans still extended their support for The Role Model and hailed her as the best "in tearing fan posters."

Last week, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returned and attacked Bayley to stop her from interfering in the Women's Tag Team Championship match. Becky Lynch and Lita emerged victorious and celebrated with Stratus while Damage CTRL looked on in disappointment. The heel faction is rumored to kickstart a WrestleMania feud with Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus on RAW this week.

