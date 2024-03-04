[Watch] 7 ft 3 WWE Superstar dominates 17-time champion on recent show

A 17-time WWE champion was recently on the receiving end of a dominant performance from a 7'3'' giant.

WWE Superstars Omos and Akira Tozawa locked horns during a House Show in California on March 3. The two performers have faced each other at live shows several times over the last few months, with Omos regularly dominating the Alpha Academy member.

Like all their previous matches, Omos grabbed an easy win against the 16-time 24/7 Champion on the latest WWE House Show. Former RAW Tag Team Champion's manager, MVP, recently shared a video on Instagram showcasing his client's incredible display of strength during the recently concluded match against Akira Tozawa.

"The Nigerian Giant Omos with an impressive display! Tozawa is really moving up in the world!!!," wrote MVP.

The Nigerian Giant has been absent from WWE television lately. His last noticeable in-ring appearance was in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Omos entered the contest at No. 21 but was eliminated within three minutes by Bron Breakker. Despite his short stay, Omos effected one elimination from the match in the form of Bronson Reed.

WWE Superstar Omos opens up about his WrestleMania matches

Omos made his televised in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37. He teamed up with AJ Styles to defeat The New Day for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship.

The Nigerian Giant contested in singles matches at the following two editions of 'Mania, locking horns with Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. Unfortunately, he lost both matches.

During an interview with SEScoops, Omos opened up about his matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He said:

"To be honest, WrestleMania literally changed my life. I made my debut at WrestleMania. You know, with AJ Styles and the tag team titles, I will never forget it for the rest of my life, like that is in my brain. Although I didn't know I would be booked, the next year against Bobby Lashley in Dallas was tremendous, just me on my own, which I think was my third year in the business to then do it with Brock. That was just every year; it just keeps going higher and higher. To me, WrestleMania holds a special place in my heart."

There seem to be no plans for Omos for WrestleMania XL. However, with over a month left for the event, the Stamford-based company might still work out an angle to book the giant for a match at The Show of Shows.

