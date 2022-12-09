Watch: 70,000 people boo The Miz at a non-wrestling event while he promotes the WWE show

A sight to behold! 70,000 people booed WWE two-time Grand Slam Champion The Miz during an NFL match-up between the LA Rams and Las Vegas Raiders.

The A-Lister has spent the majority of his WWE career as one of the most despised superstars on the roster. With his arrogant demeanor and shady ring tactics, The Awesome One is easy to dislike among fans.

Well, today was yet another time when the former WWE Champion pulled a textbook move during an NFL game. The Miz is a massive Los Angeles Rams fan who proved his smugness for the team in front of a massive crowd.

While promoting the upcoming WrestleMania Hollywood, the eight-time Intercontinental Champion cut a promo during the LA Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders and talked smack about the latter team and their fans. The crowd went insane and left no stone unturned to boo the former WWE Champion.

"70,000 people boo'ing, sounds like we're ready for #WrestleMania," The Miz wrote.

The Miz enjoys taking negative chants from the crowd

While The A-Lister has worked as a face in the past, it is impossible to deny that the former WWE champion is a much stronger, if not the best, heel.

It wasn't the first time The Miz enjoyed it when fans booed him, and he took the adverse reactions as a compliment.

The two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion spoke with NFL anchor Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show about how fans feel about him and how he finds their reactions endearing.

"The WWE Universe, our fans would not call me a gentleman. They would say I'm arrogant, egotistical, and the worst person in the world. Like when I walk out into the ring, people are booing me, chanting, 'you suck.' And that's a compliment to me," Miz mentioned. [H/T - EWrestling News]

The former WWE Champion has exceeded expectations regarding what it takes to be a heel in the company because the goal of any heel in wrestling is to make the crowd hate and despise them as much as possible.

