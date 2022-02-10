The Miz takes the negative chants from WWE fans as a compliment

WWE superstar The Miz likes it when fans boo him, stating how he takes the negative reactions from the crowd as a compliment.

Throughout his WWE career, the A-Lister has spent most of his time as one of the most hated superstars on the roster. With his arrogant attitude and underhanded tactics in the ring, The Awesome One is very easy for fans to despise.

Speaking to NFL anchor Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show, the two-time WWE Champion spoke of how fans feel towards him and how he finds their reactions endearing.

“The WWE Universe, our fans would not call me a gentleman. They would say I’m arrogant, egotistical and the worst person in the world. Like when I walk out into the ring, people are booing me, chanting ‘you suck.’ And that’s a compliment to me.” H/T EWrestling News

Fellow WWE Superstars have praised The Miz for his heelish tendencies, with AJ Styles recently calling Miz the best bad guy in the business today.

The objective of any heel in wrestling is to get the crowd to despise and loathe you as much as possible, with that in mind, Miz has succeeded expectations on what it takes to be a heel in the WWE.

The Miz got personal with The Mysterios on RAW

On Monday Night RAW this week, The Miz ruffled the feathers of Rey and Domink Mysterio when the The Most Must-See Superstar made reference to a classic WWE storyline.

The custody of Dominik ladder match between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero was a deeply personal time in WWE for the Master of the 619, it seems that this was something that Miz was very well aware of.

Despite getting under the skin of both Dominik and Rey, Miz would go on to regret his words as he ended up losing to Mysterio Jr later that night.

Do you think the former Intercontinental Champion went too far during his interaction with The Mysterio's on RAW? and where does he rank in the all-time great WWE heels? Let us know in the comments section below.

