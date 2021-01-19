Watch: A possessed Alexa Bliss defeats Asuka in a spooky match on WWE RAW

The main event of this week's Monday Night RAW saw Alexa Bliss go one-on-one with the RAW Women's Champion Asuka. The highly anticipated match turned out to be a spooky one with a lot of twists, turns, and drama. Alexa Bliss entered the match in her smiling bubbly girl persona. However, mid-way, the lights went off and RAW went on commercial.

When the lights came back, Alexa Bliss' entire look and behavior changed. Wearing a black top now, she stopped smiling and was sadistically looking at Asuka across the ring, who was legitimately scared. While Asuka managed to get a few strikes in, it was finally Alexa Bliss who had the final laugh as she delivered Sister Abigail on the RAW Women's Champion to get the win.

After the match, there was some distortion, and suddenly Alexa Bliss turned back to her smiling Firefly Fun House persona again. RAW went off the air with Bliss saying 'Let Me In' in the voice of The Fiend.

Alexa Bliss has officially entered the 2021 Women's WWE Royal Rumble match

Earlier on RAW this week, Alexa Bliss invited Asuka to her 'playground'. During the segment, she revealed that she is officially entering the women's Royal Rumble match this year. Alexa Bliss also teased a potential WrestleMania 37 showdown between her and Asuka.