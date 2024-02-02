[WATCH] A tearful Bayley shares emotional message moments after winning the Royal Rumble

WWE recently uploaded a behind-the-scenes moment of superstar Bayley sharing a heartfelt message after winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

This year's Women's Royal Rumble showcased some surprising returns and debuts of top stars, including Naomi and Jade Cargill. However, Bayley created a record for lasting the longest in a Women's Rumble. She will now get a chance to challenge for gold and headline WrestleMania 40.

WWE recently posted a behind-the-scenes video of Royal Rumble 2024 on its YouTube channel. The footage showcased The Role Model's emotional message after winning the Rumble.

Bayley reminisced about her time during WWE ThunderDome in the same building as the 2024 Royal Rumble.

"Crazy being in this building cause we did the ThunderDome in this building. I had so many cool, crazy, sad memories here. This is really where, like, the locker room came together, so it's cool to be out there with all of them and a lot of new people. I don't know, I feel crazy, but I feel like, umm, I don't know, I don't know how to feel. I don't know if I'm supposed to say I deserve this cause I don't know if I deserve it," she said.

The 34-year-old added that she was proud of herself after winning the Rumble and credited her fellow female wrestlers and Damage CTRL members who helped her reach the next level.

"This business is so crazy; it just goes so many different ways, but I'm just proud that I fought for this, and I did it in such a different way. [I] Did it with my girls; I didn't do it alone. I did it with them, and they helped me get to this next level that I needed to get to. I wasn't even on the freaking Rumble poster, you know. I'm not on the chairs, but I'm a winner, you know. That feels good. I don't know, this is the year that's gonna really showcase everything that I've learned and experienced through all those freaking times here," she added. [6:28 - 7:41]

You can check out the whole behind-the-scenes video below:

Bayley asked WWE for a popular band to play her entrance at WrestleMania 40

Bayley recently took to Twitter to reply to a fan and ask WWE for the band Paramore to play her entrance at WrestleMania 40.

"#ParamoreForMania," she tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Some fans want Bayley to possibly headline The Show of Shows against her Damage CTRL teammate IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. It remains to be seen what the company has planned for the star's future.

Who do you think The Role Model will choose for WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

