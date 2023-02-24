[WATCH] A terrified Bianca Belair looks away after watching dangerous WWE in-ring spot

Bianca Belair was visibly worried after watching Montez Ford's insane high-flying spot inside the Elimination Chamber last week.

At the Premium Live Event, the United States title was contested inside the unforgiving structure. Austin Theory defended the US title against Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Johnny Gargano in an Elimination Chamber match.

Ford had a strong showing in the contest but failed to win the US title. At one point during the match, Montez executed a crossbody from the Elimination Chamber's roof onto the other five participants.

The incredible spot received a massive pop from the fans in attendance at the Elimination Chamber. Ford's wife and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair wasn't too thrilled about it, though.

In a new BTS clip that WWE shared on YouTube, Belair can be seen looking away from the screen as soon as she sees Montez's high-flying spot.

Bianca Belair made Montez Ford's gear for Elimination Chamber

The EST of WWE occasionally shares behind-the-scenes photos and videos on her Instagram, showing off the in-ring gear that she makes for herself.

After Elimination Chamber 2023, Belair revealed that she was the one who made Ford's gear that he wore at the PLE. Here's what she wrote in her Instagram post:

"We had two days to come up with and create something. No time to order fabric or anything… had to make due with the local fabric store and what we had at hand in the closet. It was a process. 48 hours later, 5 hours of sleep, & sewing in the hotel room… but we did it. Hubby looked 😋"

Bianca Belair didn't wrestle at Elimination Chamber 2023 but had a close eye on the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Former RAW Women's Champion Asuka defeated five other women inside the structure to secure a massive WrestleMania 39 match.

At The Show of Shows, Asuka will face Belair with the latter's RAW Women's title on the line.

