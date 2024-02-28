WATCH: Adam Pearce refuses to help former women's champion after she attacked Becky Lynch

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce had his hands full with a top heel who brutally attacked Becky Lynch on the red brand this week.

Monday Night RAW's opening segment saw Becky Lynch address her WrestleMania opportunity. The Man won the star-studded Women's Elimination Chamber match this past weekend to earn a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rhea Ripley kickstarted the show when she crossed paths with Becky Lynch, and the two engaged in a war of words. Both superstars did not shy away from taking personal shots at each other, before issuing a warning as they set the tone for their title feud on the Road to WrestleMania.

However, the segment saw Nia Jax make her presence known with a surprise attack on Becky Lynch. The Irresistible Force, fresh from her defeat in the title match against Rhea Ripley in the Elimination Chamber main event, targetted Lynch with a brutal beatdown.

This forced RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to interfere and stop Nia Jax in her tracks. He brought his entourage to keep the Irresistible Force from annihilating The Man and even threatened to fine Jax for her actions.

A video from this segment recently went viral on social media, which caught a brief interaction between Jax and Pearce. Nia wanted to exit the ring and signalled Pearce to hold the ropes but the RAW GM refused.

She then got closer to him for a confrontation and Pearce immediately backed off, unwilling to escalate the situation. The video of their aforementioned interaction can be seen below:

Becky Lynch gets her revenge on Nia Jax

Lynch wasn't too thrilled about Nia Jax's brutal attack in the opening segment and plotted her revenge. The latter locked horns with Liv Morgan in an intense singles match later in the night on RAW, which saw both superstars push each other to their limits.

However, the bout ended in DQ after Becky interfered and targeted Nia at ringside. She repeatedly banged Jax's face into the commentary desk, leaving the latter desperate for a break. However, Becky's actions rubbed Morgan the wrong way, who snapped at The Man backstage for seemingly taking away her moment.

What do you think of the rivalry brewing between Becky and Nia? Would you like to see them face off in the ring soon? Sound off in the comments section below!