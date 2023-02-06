[WATCH] Adele finally meets former WWE Champion in dream-come-true moment

Popular singer Adele finally got to meet WWE legend The Rock at the 2023 Grammys in a clip currently going viral on social media.

Adele is one of the best-selling and most popular music artists in the world today. To date, she has sold more than 170 million records and regularly brings in massive revenue to the music industry.

Adele is a big fan of former WWE Champion The Rock. During the 2023 Grammys, host Trevor Noah approached Adele and pointed out that she had never met The Great One. He added that The Rock is a fan of hers as well.

"This is one of the strangest thing I've found out. The person that Adele has wanted to meet, but never has is Dwayne Johnson. You've never met him. And I found out that he's a huge fan of yours. I don't have someone named Dwayne Johnson here, but I do have someone called The Rock." [H/T USA Today]

Following the comments, Dwayne Johnson appeared out of nowhere and shared a wholesome hug with Adele, who seemed starstruck upon meeting him.

Check out the video below:

Here's a clip of Adele stating that she wants to meet The Rock:

How did WWE fans react to Adele's heartfelt moment with The Rock?

Twitter was abuzz with a variety of reactions to The Brahma Bull's first-ever meeting with Adele.

Here are some of the most notable responses:

Johnson has made a name for himself as a top Hollywood star over the past two decades or so. He was the highest-paid Hollywood star of 2022 and is a globally recognized name.

The eight-time WWE Champion was also touted to be facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, the plans now seem to be off the table, with Dwayne Johnson saying that he may not be fit in time to make it to the event.

