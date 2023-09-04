WATCH: Adorable reactions of WWE stars when they were told about Royal Rumble appearance

Two WWE superstars had an adorable reaction when they were told they were going to be part of the Royal Rumble for the first time.

IYO SKY and Kairi Sane were an integral part of NXT for several years, before their main roster call-up. Both women even won the coveted NXT Women's Champion. They also received a major push when they were called up to the main roster.

However, before their main roster debut could happen, they got a taste of the big leagues when they were included in the 2019 Royal Rumble match. Every year, WWE has a couple of stars from NXT enter the Royal Rumble match, and in 2019, Sane and IYO SKY were picked to represent NXT at one of the biggest nights of the year.

A clip of Matt Bloom informing Sane and SKY has been doing the rounds on social media and the expression on their faces says everything.

Konnan highlights what is wrong about WWE Superstar IYO SKY's character

IYO SKY has had a meteoric rise on the main roster. After winning the Money in the Bank ladder match earlier this year, she successfully cashed in the briefcase on Bianca Belair to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

Despite her success on the main roster, Konnan stated on his Keepin' it 100 podcast that her character lacks depth.

"She has no charisma. And I am into her storyline now. Well, I was into it because she just cashed in that Money In The Bank thing. But they are separating her and Bayley and it's kind of funny how her and Bayley were going back and forth and doing one-upmanship. But yeah, she's not an interesting character whatsoever." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

SKY is still one of the most popular women on the WWE roster, and it will be good to see her have a long title reign.

