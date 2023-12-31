WATCH: AJ Styles seemingly buries the hatchet with current WWE faction amid recent tension

AJ Styles seems to be on the same page with The OC once again. On a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Styles didn't exactly see eye-to-eye with his stablemates.

Two weeks ago, The Phenomenal One returned to WWE programming, attacking The Bloodline who were responsible for taking him out. However, Styles also proceeded to attack LA Knight to close out the show.

At a recent WWE live event in Detroit, Styles teamed up with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. The OC defeated the trio of Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly.

Check out a clip of Styles teaming up with The OC at the WWE house show:

Bill Apter was surprised by AJ Styles' behavior towards The OC

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter was surprised by AJ Styles' negative attitude towards The OC following the faction's backstage segment on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Apter mentioned that he was shocked to see Styles ignore Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Mia Yim. He said:

"That surprised me. That really did. I didn't expect to see that at all."

Apter further discussed the change of attitude on display by the former WWE Champion. He added:

"He had a whole different style. His style was totally different. The anger was really coming out of him like he really meant it. You could tell he was grouchy. Everything was wrong, like he had to come back after being injured for so many weeks and he had to come out and be, you know, just almost like, 'I'm not starting at the bottom again, you know, I'm going after Roman Reigns, I don't care who else is here.' So, yeah, I love his new attitude."

Styles will face Randy Orton and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match at New Year's Revolution. The winner of the match will become the new #1 contender for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Are you a fan of AJ Styles' new persona? Sound off in the comments section below.

