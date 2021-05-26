Watch: Alexa Bliss shares an emotional video with an important message after her pet pig's passing

The last couple of days have been really tough for WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss as she lost her beloved pet pig Larry-Steve. A couple of days ago, she reached out to her fans via Instagram, revealing that Larry was in a bad condition and desperately asking for some help.

Unfortunately, Bliss shared the sad news yesterday that Larry has passed away. The Monday Night RAW Superstar has now shared a highly emotional video on her social media, thanking everyone for their support in this tough time.

"Hi, I just wanted to get on here and say thank you to everyone who has reached out about Larry and to let everyone know that I really appreciate the amount of support. And people who have called and texted, I will get back to you, I just can't yet because we're still trying to kind of wrap our heads around what happened. Larry went very quickly and we don't really fully understand it yet, but he was surrounded by people who loved him, you know, my family was there, we were petting him. And Ryan was playing him music on his guitar because Larry loves music," said Alexa Bliss.

"Please help them" - Alexa Bliss urged vets to help animals in need

Alexa Bliss had earlier mentioned that her regular pig vet was not comfortable in treating Larry. She also revealed that when she reached out to the vets that were suggested by fans, most of them also turned her down.

Bliss almost broke down into tears in the video as she asked vets to help all the animals, despite their size or how different they are. She also stated that she would be doing a charity on what would have been Larry's fourth birthday tomorrow to raise money for animal rescue.

"And I just wanted to say to any animal care person or vet, no matter how big an animal is or how different they are... please help them. I hope Larry's story helps open people's eyes to the realities of having animals around his size. And I just want people to, you know, do better. We are gonna celebrate Larry's birthday tomorrow. I really want to do something where we celebrate his birthday and maybe do like a charity thing to raise money for an animal rescue. And if that's something that you guys are interested in or anything like that, just let us know. And again, thank you," said Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss was very close to her pet pig Larry-Steve, who was with her in her house ever since his birth in 2017. Larry-Steve has also previously featured alongside her on WWE's Total Divas.

