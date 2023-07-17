WATCH: Alicia Fox spotted with popular superstar at a non-WWE show

Former WWE star Alicia Fox, who is now known as VIXCROW, recently appeared at the Reality of Wrestling promotion.

The former Divas Champion was accompanied for an in-ring promo segment with popular NXT star Trick Williams.

During the promo, Williams hyped up himself up and stated that he was a combination of Michael Jackson, Michael Jordan, and Mike Tyson. The fans in the arena seem to agree with him, judging by their immense reaction at the Summer of Champions event.

Watch the in-ring promo featuring Williams and VIXCROW:

The Reality of Wrestling company is owned by current NXT commentator and Hall of Famer Booker T. Ivy Nile of NXT also appeared in the promotion quite recently.

The Summer of Champions event also featured the debut of Anoa'i family member, Zilla Fatu, who was victorious in his first-ever match.

Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes have been involved with WWE main roster superstars, including World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

Rollins recently defended his world title against Bron Breakker on NXT. Post-match, he was attacked by Finn Balor, only for Williams and Hayes to make the save. The three men previously interacted during a backstage segment.

Amid Rollins' feud with The Judgment Day, Williams and Hayes also got themselves involved in the faction's business. On a recent edition of the former black-and-gold brand, Finn Balor and Damian Priest teamed up to defeat the NXT duo.

Hayes is the reigning WWE NXT Champion. He defeated Breakker to win the championship and successfully defended the title against Noam Dar and Baron Corbin. Williams has been loyal to his ally, and the two men have established themselves as one of the hottest acts in all of NXT.

