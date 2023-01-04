[Watch] An anonymous person posts creepy footage of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance ahead of WWE NXT

An anonymous Twitter user has posted creepy footage of WWE NXT Superstars Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

The bizarre footage was uploaded to the account "NXT Anonymous" earlier today. It was shot from a window at the WWE Performance Center and is under ten seconds long.

Katana and Kayden can be seen talking to a doctor while the mystery person watches on unnoticed. A woman's voice was dubbed over the video saying:

"Everyone has their secrets in NXT. What's yours?"

.

Both Kayden Carter and Katana Chance have reacted to the bizarre footage. Kayden called the anonymous person a "creeper," while Katana wondered why anyone would film a private medical conversation:

"Why would you film a private conversation with medical? Wtf?!!," tweeted Katana Chance.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

Triple H has used viral campaigns in WWE

Vince McMahon resigned from the company last year and his son-in-law, Triple H, was named WWE's Chief Content Officer.

Since the promotion, The Game has been able to captivate wrestling fans in a variety of ways. He has brought back superstars that were released under the previous regime, allotted more time for matches, and used viral campaigns as a way to get fans invested in a superstar.

Perhaps the greatest example of a successful viral campaign in recent memory was Bray Wyatt's return. The company brilliantly dropped clues via QR codes that kept fans guessing for weeks until Wyatt finally returned to the company at the conclusion of Extreme Rules in October.

WWE @WWE Human versions of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House characters appear in the crowd at #ExtremeRules Human versions of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House characters appear in the crowd at #ExtremeRules. https://t.co/lO1mevr6A6

The anonymous NXT account appears to be another attempt to create a storyline that taps into the imagination of wrestling fans. It will be interesting to see if any clues are dropped about the mysterious video tonight on NXT.

Who do you think was filming Kayden Carter and Katana Chance? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes