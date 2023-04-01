[WATCH] Andrade El Idolo and top AEW Champion spotted at WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

The stars were out at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, including current AEW superstars Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black.

Andrade is currently recovering from an injury and hasn't stepped foot inside the squared circle in months. Black, meanwhile, is one-third of the AEW World Trios Champion alongside fellow House of Black members.

Malakai Black is married to current WWE star Zelina Vega and was spotted next to her. Both Black and Andrade are former NXT Champions and departed WWE to sign with AEW.

Check out the clip of Andrade and Malakai from the Hall of Fame ceremony:

Black is the leader of the House of Black faction. The group consists of Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart.

After a brief absence from the company, the House of Black returned to win the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship by beating The Elite. Since winning the title, HOB has successfully defended it in a three-way match against The Elite and the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Andrade, meanwhile, is yet to win a title since signing with AEW but has come close to capturing the TNT Championship. It remains to be seen when he will get the green light to return to the ring.

