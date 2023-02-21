WATCH: Asuka and more WWE stars prepare for biggest match of their career in unseen video 

Multi-time women's champion Asuka picked up a massive victory at WWE Elimination Chamber and earned a title match at WrestleMania. She recently featured alongside other female superstars in a behind-the-scenes video ahead of the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

The Empress of Tomorrow defeated Carmella, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Natalya in the Women's Elimination Chamber match on Saturday night. The 41-year-old will now battle Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Earlier today, WWE released behind-the-scenes footage of the superstars preparing for their match backstage. The video showed the superstars arriving at the Belle Centre in Montreal and getting prepared for the biggest match of their careers.

Bianca Belair can also be seen posing with the title at the end of the video as The Empress laughed backstage after the match.

Check out the video below:

Bianca Belair sends message to Asuka after WWE Elimination Chamber

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has had a dominant reign thus far and doesn't appear to be threatened by the former champion.

The EST captured the title last year by defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 and hasn't looked back since. She has defeated Bayley and Lynch several times now, including last week on RAW to prevent them from being added to the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Belair's most recent title defense was against Alexa Bliss at Royal Rumble. Bliss was no match for The EST, and Belair defeated her with ease.

After The Empress of Tomorrow earned her title match at WrestleMania, Bianca Belair took to Twitter to deliver a four-word message to the challenger.

"I’m ready for Asuka! #wrESTleMania," tweeted Bianca Belair.

The 41-year-old has already held the RAW Women's Championship twice during her incredible WWE career. It will be interesting to see if she can defeat Bianca Belair and win the title for the third time at WrestleMania 39.

