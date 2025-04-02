"Watch your back" - Chelsea Green receives stern warning; top star wants to be double WWE champ

Chelsea Green might want to watch her back after a current WWE champion sent her a threatening message. The reigning Women's United States Champion doesn't have a challenger yet for WrestleMania 41, but a future opponent might be on the horizon.

Green went through a grueling tournament to be crowned the first-ever Women's US Champion. She defeated Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event last December to make history. The Hot Mess has since defended her title four times on TV, thrice against Michin and once versus Sol Ruca.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez, expressed her desire to become a double champion. According to the RAW star, if her partner, Liv Morgan, goes after another championship, she'll also look for a singles title to win. Big Mami Cool mentioned the Women's Intercontinental Championship, but the 34-year-old admitted that she admired Chelsea Green's title more.

"If Liv gets a singles opportunity, and she gets to be Liv two belts, maybe, there’s an opportunity for me to also be Raquel two belts and get a singles opportunity. You know, that Intercontinental title looks really pretty, and so does Chelsea’s United States Championship. Since I’ve been visiting SmackDown more, I’ve been admiring it a little bit more from afar. It's beautiful! What a lovely title; it's so gorgeous. Chelsea, I love her, she's so great, Piper [Niven], too, I love them both but be careful. Watch your back," Rodriguez said. [54:31-55:00]

Chelsea Green doesn't have an opponent for WrestleMania 41 just yet. Zelina Vega wants a shot at her championship, but she failed to beat Piper Niven two weeks ago on SmackDown.

Chelsea Green is looking forward to seeing an NXT talent on the main roster

On the March 18 edition of NXT, Chelsea Green successfully defended her Women's United States Championship against Sol Ruca.

Earlier this month, the Canadian spoke highly of the NXT star in an interview with Metro's Alistair McGeorge, praising Ruca's talent and claiming that the 25-year-old was ready for a call-up to the main roster.

"That’s a woman right there that I could totally see her going up and thriving on the main roster," Green said. [Metro UK]

Sol Ruca has been a part of NXT since March 2022 and is a fan favorite. She has currently set her sights on the recently vacated Women's North American Title and is set to have a qualifying match for a spot in the Six-Woman Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver next week.

