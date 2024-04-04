[WATCH] Bayley reunites with a WWE Superstar ahead of WrestleMania 40

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, Bayley reunited with WWE star Indi Hartwell. Over the years, the two superstars have developed a solid bond.

Bayley is set to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Earlier this year, The Role Model won the Women's Royal Rumble Match before challenging The Genius of the Sky for her title.

On her Instagram story, Indi Hartwell shared a video of her reunion with Bayley. The 27-year-old also sent a four-word message to the former Damage CTRL leader.

"Da freakin role model," wrote Hartwell.

Check out Indi Hartwell's Instagram story:

Bayley is excited to challenge IYO SKY for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40

Bayley is excited for WrestleMania 40. She is also determined to dethrone IYO SKY and end her reign as the Women's Champion.

Speaking to NFL Total Access, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion discussed the hype behind this year's WrestleMania. She further stated that she isn't taking SKY "lightly" and can't wait to walk out of WrestleMania as the Women's Champion. The Role Model said:

"WrestleMania is always so exciting. It’s the most special time of the year. That’s our Super Bowl. It’s always to me felt like it’s on another planet, even since I was a kid," she said. "This WrestleMania in particular, WrestleMania 40, this is the hottest WWE has ever been. We have The Rock coming back, we have everybody. To be a part of this gigantic show, WrestleMania 40, that’s been going on for four decades, is insane. So the fact that I have a marquee match for a championship in a very personal, emotional story that I kind of created with the beginning of Damage CTRL with IYO SKY, it’s a huge honor, I don’t take it lightly, and I can’t wait to walk out as WWE Women’s Champion because this is history right here."

In the lead-up to WrestleMania, Bayley was betrayed by Damage CTRL after she overheard the faction mocking her. Leading up to her title match, the 34-year-old has crossed paths with her stablemates on numerous occasions.

