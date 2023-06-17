WATCH: Bayley sends a message to Roman Reigns after WWE SmackDown

Bayley took to social media to send a message to Roman Reigns after this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Reigns made his return to television this week and was featured in the closing segment of SmackDown. Much to the WWE Universe's shock, Reigns was betrayed by Jey Uso, as The Bloodline finally crumbled.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Bayley uploaded a story, as she sent a sarcastic message aimed at The Tribal Chief.

Check out Bayley's Instagram story:

Bayley will be in action at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event. She will feature in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match alongside five other women.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Role Model cornered Iyo Sky for her match against Zelina Vega. WWE continued teasing a split within Damage CTRL amid tensions between Bayley and Sky.

Roman Reigns' family member Rikishi reacted to Jey Uso's betrayal

Rikishi has been quite vocal on social media regarding The Bloodline storyline. In recent weeks, he has sent out numerous tweets referencing the angle.

Following Jey Uso's superkick to Roman Reigns on SmackDown, Rikishi reacted by tweeting a Vito Corleone GIF. The WWE legend refused to elaborate on the same.

Reigns' last WWE match was at Night of Champions when he teamed up with Solo Sikoa to face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. By the looks of it, The Tribal Chief will once again be in tag team action, this time against The Usos.

With Money in the Bank right around the corner, the company could potentially book a huge tag team showdown featuring Reigns and Sikoa against the twin brothers. WWE is yet to make an official announcement on the same.

