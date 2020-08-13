Bayley and Sasha Banks have been making waves across WWE, holding all the gold possible. Last week, Sonya Deville trimmed Mandy Rose's golden locks forcing God's Greatest Creation to debut a new look. Mandy Rose ran out to ringside, showing off her short hair during Otis' match this week.

Bayley threatens to steal Otis from Mandy Rose

Earlier today, Bayley sent out a video via Twitter in which she told Mandy Rose that she would steal Otis from her because she stole her haircut. Last week, Bayley sent out a Tweet to Sonya Deville because she tried shaving Mandy Rose's hair off.

Bayley Dos Straps is the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion as well as one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. In her ten-month reign as WWE SmackDown Champion, she has beaten Superstars such as Lacey Evans, Naomi, Sasha Banks and many more top competitors. At WWE SummerSlam, Bayley will defend her WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship against the winner of a Triple Brand Battle Royal that will take place on WWE SmackDown.

Otis and Mandy Rose are a new couple on WWE. Their love story started on Valentine's Day. Otis asked Mandy Rose out on a date but he Dolph Ziggler took his place instead.

On an episode of SmackDown, it was revealed that Sonya Deville was the one who was meddling with Mandy Rose's personal life. The revelation led to a match between Otis and Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36, where Otis won not only the match but also the heart of Mandy Rose. When Sonya Deville interfered in the match, Rose ran down to the ring and took Deville out.

Since WrestleMania, Mandy Rose and Otis have shared some exclusive time during their poolside dates and backstage in WWE. At Money In The Bank, Otis defeated five other Superstars to clinch the briefcase that contains a contract to a Title shot in the future.

Even though Otis is Mr. Money In The Bank, he hasn't been involved in the Title picture. The current Universal Champion, Braun Strowman is feuding with The Fiend, and it looks like their rivalry will end at WWE SummerSlam.