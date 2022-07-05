Watch: Becky Lynch and Asuka check on each other after the RAW match

Becky Lynch and Asuka were spotted checking on each other following the main event of tonight's RAW.

Big Time Becks and Asuka faced off in a No Holds Barred match that headlined tonight's edition of WWE RAW. The match ended with Lynch pinning The Empress of Tomorrow to bag a massive win.

Immediately after Becky Lynch's victory, both women were seen checking on each other. Check out the clip below:

Becky Lynch and Asuka are quite close in real life

Becky Lynch and Asuka have been in a feud on WWE RAW for a while now. The feud has certainly been a hit with the WWE Universe if weekly fan reactions are any indication. In real life, though, the two women are good friends and have nothing but praise and admiration for each other.

After Money In The Bank 2020, Lynch handed over her RAW Women's title to Asuka and went on a hiatus due to her pregnancy. She later opened up about giving her prized possession to Asuka and heaped major praise on the Japanese star.

"Passing that championship onto Asuka meant a lot. She really, really deserves it. And another element that people missed, because it’s not really advertised, is that she’s a working mom. She’s proven that you can do it all. You can be a b****s and go off and have a family, you can come in and still kick more a**, have a YouTube show, and be entertaining as all hell. The fact that she was the person to take that title from me meant a lot to me," she said.

Both Asuka and Lynch have been eyeing the RAW Women's title for a while now. The two popular superstars recently participated in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match at the namesake PLE, but neither of them managed to win the contract.

Lynch has gained massive momentum following her big win over Asuka on tonight's RAW. It remains to be seen if she manages to get back into the Women's title picture in the coming weeks and regain her former glory.

