Watch: Becky Lynch interrupts former opponent's interview, "attacks" her with a pack of biscuits

Becky Lynch recently interrupted a fellow WWE Superstar's interview, after which the duo had a hilarious verbal exchange.

Becky will face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 38. Lynch is currently donning the persona of a villain on WWE TV and is incredible at it.

Former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently had a chat with Ariel Helwani of WWE on BT Sport. To Rhea's surprise, Big Time Becks interrupted the interview and began gently hitting her with a pack of Tim Tam biscuits. Helwani joked the moment would be the seed of Lynch and Ripley's eventual WWE feud. Seconds after Lynch left the spot, Ripley heaped praise on her new haircut:

Rhea Ripley has never beaten Becky Lynch in a singles competition

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley's first singles outing was on an episode of NXT in late 2019. The match ended in a draw, but fans knew the two women were bound to feud on WWE TV somewhere down the line.

In 2018, Ripley got asked to pick an opponent between Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, and Lynch:

“That’s a tough one because they’re all awesome athletes, so I definitely want to have a go at all of them. The main one would probably be Becky Lynch because she did have a little bit of a Twitter war with me and I don’t appreciate that. So, you know, you got to give it to her.” (H/T - 411Mania)

Over the past few weeks, Becky Lynch faced Ripley on four different occasions at WWE live events and won every match. A full-fledged feud between the two stars is inevitable in the distant future.

