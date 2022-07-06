Watch: Becky Lynch makes animal-like sound after RAW goes off the air

Becky Lynch decided to seemingly imitate an animal in a promo to the RAW audience after the show went off the air.

Lynch had a lot to be happy about after this week's episode of RAW. Following a string of losses, she finally picked up a great win against Asuka in a No Holds Barred Match. The two performed in the main event of the night. Her win came after she failed to win the Money in the Bank briefcase the previous night at the event.

The former RAW Women's Champion took to the ring to address the crowd. She was naturally ecstatic after her win and could not contain her emotions. In the promo, she called herself the greatest of all time, and then went on to imitate a goat. She then walked to the back, clearly pleased with herself.

"I am the greatest of all time! I am the goat! Bleaaah!"

Becky Lynch and Asuka also checked on each other after RAW main event

Fans may often forget the superstars in the ring battling one another are friends in real-life, but the stars themselves don't. Wrestlers are supposed to protect one another when they perform as they put their well-being into each other's hands.

A small exchange between Asuka and Becky Lynch was spotted after their hardcore RAW main event match this week. Lynch hit Asuka with a Manhandle Slam from the ropes through the table before pinning her. After the pin, Becky reached around to touch Asuka, checking on her. In response, Asuka subtly touched back, letting her know she was okay.

Such gestures are common among wrestlers in matches, but are not always spotted easily.

Now, with Lynch finally getting a win under her belt, it will be interesting to see what she does next. She can either go after the title or continue her feud with the Empress. Fans will have to wait for her next move, but it's clear that the win was a weight off her shoulders.

