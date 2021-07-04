Watch: Becky Lynch narrates spine-chilling UFC 264 promo for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

BT Sport has released an incredible promo for the upcoming Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier trilogy fight. The promo is narrated by the one and only Becky Lynch.

In the minute-long clip, the former WWE RAW Women's Champion hypes up the return of her fellow Irish star, Conor McGregor. Lynch described the persona of 'The Notorious One' in the promo, one that will definitely get fans hyped for the return of McGregor.

Here's the full promo released by BT Sport for UFC 264:

For the Notorious, it's not about where the journey goes, it's about where it ends.



The climax of an epic trilogy and a chance to take centre stage once again for @TheNotoriousMMA!



For the man who changed the game, we needed The Man.



Take it away @BeckyLynchWWE... pic.twitter.com/a1Jhj9VNW9 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 3, 2021

Lynch herself has been absent from in-ring action for a while. The last time 'The Man' was seen on WWE TV was before she relinquished the RAW Women's Championship and announced her pregnancy, as Asuka was crowned the new champion.

In the past, Lynch herself has expressed her support towards Conor McGregor publicly. The WWE Superstar is certainly going to be one who will be keeping an eye out for McGregor's return on July 10th.

The trilogy that divides opinion! 🤔



With just one week to go until the final chapter, are you #TeamPoirier or #TeamMcGregor? 💎🇮🇪#UFC264 | July 10 | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/xEaxJbnHM1 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 3, 2021

Conor McGregor will return to the octagon for a huge trilogy fight at UFC 264

On July 10th, at UFC 264, Conor McGregor will return to the octagon for a huge showdown against Dustin Poirier. The fight will be McGregor's first trilogy bout under the UFC banner, as the Irishman will aim to avenge his loss against Poirier from UFC 257.

In January of 2021, McGregor was defeated by 'The Diamond' in their rematch which was seven years in the making. Having beaten Poirier in their meeting at featherweight in the early stages of their careers, McGregor headed into his return fight at UFC 257 as the favorite.

However, in the second round of the fight, Conor McGregor was caught by a flurry of punches, as Poirier finished the fight via TKO. The victory for Poirier tied the score between the two former UFC lightweight titleholders at 1-1 and talks of an immediate rematch were already in discussion.

At UFC 264, both McGregor and Poirier will aim for a huge victory, one that might secure a shot at the UFC lightweight title for either man in the near future.

