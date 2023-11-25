[WATCH] Becky Lynch practices an important phrase behind the scenes to avoid botching the opening segment on WWE SmackDown

Becky Lynch and her Survivor Series WarGames 2023 teammates kicked off WWE SmackDown this week. While the segment went on smoothly, a behind-the-scenes video showed The Man reminding herself that she was on the blue brand so that she would not botch the opening segment.

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi let the Damage CTRL and the WWE Universe know who the fourth member of their team for the Women's WarGames Match was. The fans were excited to see Becky Lynch become a part of the team to wage war against Damage CTRL at Survivor Series 2023.

The Man and her teammates opened the show for the blue brand this week. She addressed the WWE Universe using her catchphrase, saying that The Man had come around to Friday Night SmackDown. A short clip on Twitter showed how Lynch prepared for the moment to avoid botching her return to SmackDown.

What happened to Becky Lynch in the main event of WWE SmackDown?

In the main event of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair teamed up to face Bayley and Asuka. Before the closing moments of the match, the WWE Universe could see Lynch bleeding near her mouth.

The fans witnessed the moment when Lynch and Flair got into an argument when the latter accidentally broke the former's pin attempt on Bayley by spearing Asuka into her. The disagreement between the two stars cost them the match when Bayley rolled up The Man for a pinfall to win.

Becky Lynch's minor injury on the show reminded fans of the time when she was legitimately injured on the RAW before the Survivor Series in 2018. She was forced to miss her clash with Ronda Rousey at the time, with Flair stepping in for her and making her proud.

