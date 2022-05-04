Bianca Belair accidentally hits Asuka with her braid on RAW; reacts on Twitter

Bianca Belair has reacted to a hilarious moment from this week's RAW, where her braid hit Asuka's nose during her entrance.

On the main event of this week's WWE RAW, Belair teamed up with Asuka and Liv Morgan to take on Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Sonya Deville. The babyfaces were victorious at the end of the match.

During Bianca's entrance, she accidentally hit Asuka on the nose with her braid. Many fans might have missed this hilarious visual. Check it out in slow-motion HERE.

Belair later reacted to the video on her official Twitter handle, referencing Asuka's own punchline. Check it out below:

"The BRAID IS READY FOR ASUKA!!!@WWEAsuka So happy you’re back! Let’s go! The braid was just unintentionally whooping my teammates… she was showing out tonight."

Bianca Belair has used her braid as a weapon on many occasions

While Belair didn't hit Asuka on purpose, The EST has used her hair to put her opponents down in the past. One such instance would be last year's WrestleMania, where she and Sasha Banks went head-to-head in a SmackDown Women's Title match on the main event of Night 1.

During the match's final moments, Bianca Belair whipped The Boss with her braid, scarring the latter. Soon after, she pinned Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Title. The EST later explained why she wouldn't apologize to her opponent for the hair whip:

"I feel like I don't have to apologize. She pulled my hair and used my hair so many times in the match. So, I haven't used it [hair whip] in a while because I'm like, as long as nobody touches it, nobody tries to use it against me, I won't use it. But, in that moment, I had to pull, in order to take Sasha Banks down, I was going to have to pull out all my ESTs."

As for Asuka, she recently returned to WWE TV after a months-long hiatus and confronted former rival, Becky Lynch. Fans of The Empress of Tomorrow are pretty excited to see what WWE has in store for her in the coming months.

Did you notice Asuka getting hit with Bianca Belair's braid while watching RAW?

