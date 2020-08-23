[WATCH] Big E lashes out at critics, refuses to be just another Roman Reigns or John Cena

Ever since WWE confirmed Big E's Single's run, a lot of critics, including Booker T, stated that he needs to make 'serious' changes to his gimmick if he wants to be the world title picture. Recently, The New Day member hit back at those notions with his well-articulated arguments during his appearance on WWE's Talking Smack.

At the show, co-host Miz brought up the same topic and said that Big E's personality makes him a special WWE Superstars. However, he insisted that Big E should find a serious side of himself he wants to compete for the Universal Championship.

Big E, who has probably heard this comment multiple times now, hit back by saying that he is serious when he needed. He further argued that he doesn't want to change himself in order to enter the World Title picture and vehemently refused to be a 'lite' version of Roman Reigns or John Cena.

Here's what Big E had to say,

"Was I not serious? In the match against Sheamus, was I not serious. When the tile calls for it, I am serious. To come out here, to be serious, and to be someone I am not... I'm going to sink or swim on my own merits. I am going to be myself, whether people like it or they don't. I want to bring something new and original to WWE. I want my path to be the one where they go 'oh he didn't try to be John Cena lite, he didn't try to be Roman Reigns lite. He was himself from the beginning'. Why would I change to make people think that I'm worthy of a WWE World title opportunity?"

"For all these years, I've been a goofball. All these years, now why am I suddenly serious on this path to becoming a world champion. Why does that make any sense at all? When the time comes, when I'm in the ring, I will deliver. That is my goal to deliver to give my very best. But to be stoic for now reason? I did that. I was stoic; I came out here with no personality for years when people didn't care. I worked hard to get little to no reaction. I've gone down that path. Now, I'm going to be myself; I'm going to be free, I'm going to forge my own path. I'm not going to try to be like anyone else. I'm not going to follow anyone. All that matters is that when the bell rings, can I get it done? I think I can get it done."

Big E’s response to folks constantly saying he needs to get more serious:



Freakin’ A++ Sermon! #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/qcyHQ1Kyqt — ✨🌟✨KammieDee ✨🌟✨ (@KAMMEDEE) August 22, 2020

Big E and his current run in WWE

After Kofi Kingston's injury ruled him out of action, Big E kickstarted his Single's run on SmackDown. So far, he has been himself and has had good matches against the likes of Sheamus.

Big E received a lot of criticism for continuing to be his goofy self on the Blue brand. Several viewers argued that he needs to be more serious in order to reach the top of the roster. But the New Day member has made it clear that he is not going to try and fit into any sort of mould in order to be considered 'worthy' of competing for the Universal Championship.

Instead, Big trusts his calibre to take him forward on the blue brand is delighted with his current run. As for his feud with Sheamus, he picked an impressive win over the Celtic Warrior in their Single's match on the last episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam.