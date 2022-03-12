Watch: Big E shares disheartening update after being stretchered away on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Big E has shared an update on his condition after suffering a serious injury on tonight's SmackDown.

E and Ridge Holland were involved in a scary ringside spot during a tag team match on SmackDown. Holland dropped the former WWE Champion on his head in a major botch, after which the latter was taken to the back to get medical assistance.

E has now shared an update on his injury via a video on Twitter. He can be seen wearing a neck brace in the clip.

"I can't thank all of you beautiful people enough for all of your concerns and messages, it's very heartwarming. I can move all my digits, you see that? That's nice, that's always a good thing. Strength feels fine, but unfortunately, right now, they tell me my neck is broken, so there's that. But once again, thank you everybody, I'll be alright. I'll be good, don't worry, go to sleep. Don't worry about me, but for real, thank you. And I appreciate all of you," said E.

Check out what the New Day member had to say below:

Big E is one of the most beloved superstars in WWE

Immediately after E's freak accident on SmackDown, the WWE Universe took to social media to react to the spot and send their wishes to the New Day member. The former WWE Champion is one of the most beloved men in all of pro-wrestling. His peers have had nothing but praise for him in the past.

Here's what Paul Heyman had to say about E last year:

"Big E is a credit to the lineage and the history of the WWE championship, from Buddy Rogers to Bruno Sammartino to Pedro Morales to The Rock to ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Triple H, John Cena and Brock Lesnar. He has achieved what so few realized he could.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania, is merely weeks away. Unfortunately for E, it looks like he won't be able to compete at this year's edition of The Show of Shows.

The Sportskeeda community wishes a speedy recovery to Big E!

