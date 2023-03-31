[WATCH] Bloodline member breaks character to ask fans a question in rare non-WWE appearance

The Bloodline’s newest addition Solo Sikoa recently broke character to ask fans a question in a rare non-WWE appearance at WaleMania VII.

Sikoa appeared alongside his brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso and broke character by addressing the fans in attendance. Solo is known to be the silent one in the group who takes his rivals down without saying a word.

On a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes told The Enforcer that he wasn’t ready for their one-on-one match on RAW before WrestleMania. The American Nightmare backed up his words by defeating Sikoa in a singles contest before his big match against Roman Reigns on The Show of Shows.

In a rare non-WWE appearance, Sikoa addressed the fans at WaleMania VII in Los Angeles to ask them whether they thought he was ready. He asked the question once again after he did not think their first response was strong enough.

"LA, you think I'm ready? I'm gonna ask you again because obviously Cody Rode don't think I'm ready," Solo said. "I said L A, you do think I'm ready, if you think The Enforcer is ready, put your m*********ing horns in the sky," he added.

You can check out the video in the tweet below:

Reports state WWE wants to protect Solo Sikoa despite his loss to Cody Rhodes

On RAW before WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa squared off in a singles match. The two men hit their finishers more than once during the contest and had many near falls.

In the end, a Cross Rhodes from Cody helped him pick up a vital win ahead of WrestleMania 39. In doing so, he ended The Enforcer's undefeated streak in WWE.

Per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the company is still protecting Sikoa despite his loss to The American Nightmare. He stated that the angle was done in a manner that the loss to Rhodes won’t hurt his image.

''That was that. That was, that was basically the way that he could lose. Because they've already told you ahead of time he wasn't trying to win. So it was basically the promo was to protect solo because he was going to do the job,'' said Meltzer.

Solo Sikoa has built up quite a fan following since his main roster debut. His intense looks and physical attributes have helped him become one of the most popular members of The Bloodline in no time.

Should Cody Rhodes have defeated Solo Sikoa before WWE WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes